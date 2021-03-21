Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

"Sometimes things don't go right in The Neighborhood."

Not the quote we always associate with Fred Rogers, but a fine one, nonetheless. The icon would have turned 93 yesterday.

Here's another more serious moment, when he testified before Congress, and ended up changing the course of children's television history for the better.

I think I'll spend some time watching and learning from this guy.

******************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to ABC News:

ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Judy Chu, D-Calif. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mayorkas; Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo. CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Moncef Slaoui, who led the the U.S. vaccine development effort under President Donald Trump. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., and Michelle Steel, R-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. “Fox News Sunday” — Mayorkas; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

What's on your agenda for this first Sunday in Springtime?