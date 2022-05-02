Weekend Fox Hosts Whine Hard About Correspondent's Dinner

Fox and Friends Weekend wakes their audience up with a whine festival over the White House Correspondent's Dinner.
By Frances LangumMay 2, 2022

Fox News makes a super easy target, regularly, for comedians. The White House Correspondent's Dinner on Saturday was no exception. And President Biden in particular got off some zingers aimed at Fox News and those Fox correspondents in attendance:

And I especially loved this one -- best joke of the night, in my opinion:

And featured comedian Trevor Noah piled on as well:

The Morning After, Fox and Friends Weekend, aka "B-team to the weekday dingbats" h/t Keith Olbermann, gathered around the Roger Ailes Memorial Mini Skirt Couch to whine about it.

Tissue, Fox News?

Rachel Campos-Duffy has one specific "talent": lying with a straight face.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: [Biden] tried to call out Fox News and say Fox News is all vaccinated. That’s not true. Pete's not vaccinated. I’m not vaccinated...and so that’s the part that I thought was so ironic.

Rachel doesn't know what "ironic" means, apparently. She wasn't at the dinner. So Biden and the rest of the planet do not give a rat's butt about her specific vaccination status. Peter Doocy is either vaccinated and boosted or has tested negative for Covid in the past 24 hours. That was the rule for WHCD and is ALSO THE RULE FOR WORKING AT FOX.

Campos-Duffy lies for a living and either refuses to get vaccinated to protect her children from exposure or is lying about that, too, the end.

As far as Biden's well-aimed Fox jokes go? Cry harder.

Discussion

