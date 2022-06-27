Arizona GOP Senate Candidate: Privatize Social Security

You may recall that Blake Masters is one of those candidates that makes the Republican primaries...extra special.

Backed by both Donald Trump and Peter Thiel, for whom he works, Blake Masters has no problem blaming 'Black people' for gun violence. He also thinks the states should be allowed to ban contraception. .

He's got conflicting opinions on gay marriage which might give pause to Peter Thiel, a gay married man:

“My, you know, former boss and mentor Peter Thiel is gay. I went to his wedding like, you know, I’m—it was great, I wish him well. I don’t think the Supreme Court should have decided that case that way,” Masters said. He added that while he doesn’t think gay marriage is “the live issue right now,” he believes “marriage is between a man and a woman.”

And now he wants to privatize Social Security, and said so out loud.

BLAKE MASTERS: We got to cut the knot at some point though because I'll tell you what, I'm not going to receive Social Security. I'm a millennial. ...We need fresh and innovative thinking, maybe we should privatize Social Security. Private retirement accounts, get the government out of it.

Don't forget that the Republican Senate Campaign Committee Chairman, Rick Scott, has promised in his "11-point plan" to "sunset" Social Security and Medicare.

It's time to ask your boomer friends and relatives if they really think the party that just took bodily autonomy away from over half the US population won't touch their retirement to make Wall Street richer.