Being Proven Innocent Is Still A Guilty Verdict On Fox News

The investigations and the jury trial proved that the Clinton campaign did not send Sussman to the FBI to investigate the Alpha Bank allegations against Trump, or that he lied, but that didn't stop Fox News and Republicans to claim they won the actual victory.

On The Faulkner Focus, the Fox News host played a clip of Rep. Jim Jordan, (a possible co-conspirator in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6) to do his usual jig and claim Hillary Clinton is guilty of running -- a campaign.

Jordan said since Bill Barr called it seditious, it must be so. Look in the mirror, Gym.

Faulkner turned to Rep. McCarthy and asked for his reaction. ( Fox News constantly does this. Plays a video of a Republican lawmaker and then ask another Republican lawmaker their opinion on it.)

McCarthy said, "Despite what the verdict is. The one thing we did learn, that the Clinton campaign coordinated, pushed this false narrative out there..."

McCarthy is very angry too at Jake Sullivan who was also doing his job on a campaign level for Hillary.

Opposition research is part of every political campaign and Trump, his campaign and his media allies ruthlessly spread false information and lies to the media constantly during his run for office against Hillary, led by the pencil neck geek of Rudy Giuliani.

McCarthy and Faulkner want Sullivan fired I tell you. Fired!

No matter that Trump sent Giuliani to Ukraine as a shadow State Department to force President Zelensky help them destroy Joe Biden or risk losing their foreign aid is a nothign burger for them.

The Durham investigations must be ended.

These people are all creeps.

