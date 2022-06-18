Capitol Police Arrest Triumph The Insult Comic Dog And Crew

Several members of a production crew with for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" were detained Thursday night in a congressional office building near the U.S. Capitol, including at least one foul-mouthed puppet.
By Ed ScarceJune 18, 2022

Arrested for being unescorted in the building after hours. The crew had been invited by several House members to conduct interviews earlier in the day. The seven were charged were unlawful entry.

Naturally enough, Fox News lost its mind over the arrests.

Source: Variety

A field production team for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was detained in the Capitol on June 16 after filming comedy segments for the CBS late-night show.

CBS confirmed that an incident occured with the Capitol Police while a production team to support the foul-mouthed puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog were on an authorized location shoot in Congress.

Among the seven people arrested was Robert Smigel, the writer and comedian behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that a team was detained in the Longworth House Office Building at 8:30 p.m. on June 16 when the group was found “unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway.”

The statement continued, “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day. They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.”

Naturally, Fox News went insane, as per usual. Tucker Carlson calling it "an insurrection."

And the GOP also upped a clip of Tucker wannabe, Jesse Watters.

Discussion

