Colbert Addresses The 'Triumph Puppet' Arrest

It was a long wait until Monday night, to hear what Stephen Colbert would say about his comedy staff, including the puppet known as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, being arrested on Capitol Hill.

Right-wing media used the arrest to pretend it was a liberal plot which erased and excused the "citizen protest" on January 6, 2021. Everyone from Fox to OANN and Newsmax in between have been looking for a way to either ignore or dismiss the January 6 insurrection and the very effective and truthful January 6 hearings.

Fox News is covering Triumph the Insult Comic’s arrest but not the Insurrection — John Conroy (@ConroyFTW) June 21, 2022

Fox News is fired up and calling for an investigation into Triumph The Insult Comic Dog filming a comedy bit at the Capitol but they still don't care that their viewers attacked the Capitol and tried to murder Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. #Colbert #TheView pic.twitter.com/73BITnWZPQ — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) June 18, 2022

“Democratic and Republican congresspeople agreed to talk to Triumph. He’s a bipartisan puppy. He’s so neutral, he’s neutered,” Colbert said in his opening monologue. “Triumph and my folks shot for two days in congressional offices across the street from the Capitol building. They went through security clearance, shot all day Wednesday, all day Thursday, invited into the offices of the congresspeople they were interviewing.”

However, the Colbert staff were arrested on Thursday evening, because according to The Washington Post, "police said the building was closed to visitors at the time and that the group earlier had been directed to leave."

“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago — and for a very good reason,” Colbert said. “If you don’t know what that reason is, I know what news network you watch.”

Colbert then hammered Tucker Carlson for claiming Colbert's "puppet squad had ‘committed insurrection’ at the U.S. Capitol building.”

COLBERT: First of all, what? Second of all, huh? Third of all, they weren’t in the Capitol building. Fourth of all — and I’m shocked I have to explain the difference — but an insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This was first-degree puppetry. This was high jinks with intent to goof. Misappropriation of an old ‘Conan’ bit. It’s really Conan’s fault. ...In this case, our puppet was just a puppet doing puppet stuff. And sad to say, so much has changed in Washington that the Capitol Police do have to stay at high alert all the time because of the attack on January 6th. And as the hearings prove more clearly every day, the blame for that actual insurrection all goes to Putin’s puppet."

We see what you did there, Stephen!