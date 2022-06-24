Fox's Faulkner: Discussing Abortion Rights Is Disingenuous Because Inflation

Fox News says, careful ladies! A woman's right to choose shouldn't be used to select our lawmakers.
By John AmatoJune 24, 2022

Fox News host Harris Faulkner claimed President Biden making the overturning of Roe v Wade a midterm priority is "disingenuous" because of inflation.

She said that.

After President Biden finished his remarks castigating the Supreme Court overturning 50 years of settled law, Faulkner then attacked Democrats for using the issue come election time.

As if voters aren't allowed to have opinions that might harm Republicans. Isn't that the policy of MAGA these days.

Faulkner said, "How disingenuous will it be for Democrats and for this president to press this issue going forward, as if there were anything they could do to change it or challenge it before November 8, when people are hurting. They're hurting because of inflation..."

Wait, what? Republicans have been using evangelicals and the religious right for over fifty years to win elections over Roe v Wade.

Now, suddenly, in a couple of hours, wiping away the rights of women all over America, a woman's right to choose her medical care is off-limits as a topic?

Host Bret Baier said she may be right about inflation, "but this will fire up the Democratic base. Make no doubt about it."

Harris Faulkner is bad at Republican propaganda, which is sad, because that's her actual job.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue