Giuliani And Meadows Asked Trump For Pardons Related To January 6th

Former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson. testified that two high-ranking members of Trump's team asked for pardons for January 6th.

Liz Cheney asked, "Ms Hutchinson, Did Rudy Giuliani ever suggest that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to January 6?"

Hutchinson replied, "He did."

Again Liz Cheney asked, "Ms. Hutchinson, did White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ever indicate that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to January 6?"

"Mr. Meadows did seek that pardon, yes ma'am," Hutchinson replied.

There we have it.

Rudy Giuliani, the most prominent election fraud conspiracy theorist in Trump World and Trump's COS Mark Meadows both asked for pardons related to the insurrection on January 6.

You only ask for a pardon if you know you're guilty.

The first thing Hutchinson testified to was the smoking gun: Rudy and Meadows both knew January 6th was going to be violent as far back as January 2nd. Of course they wanted a pardon.