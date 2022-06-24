Hey Gang There's A (Grifty) Credit Card For Conservatives!

Here's a gimmick.

Coign, the credit card for conservatives, promises to donate to conservative causes YOU care about!

Their website is full of high-end design and buzzwords: "Coign is America's first credit card built by Conservatives for Conservatives. Coign was created to advance conservative values and embrace the American spirit. We align your dollars with your values. Unlike other leading credit cards, that give millions to the Left each year, Coign is helping Conservatives to align their dollars with their values. We're proud that the dollars you spend are invested in Conservative causes."

None of my credit cards give millions to "the Left." And if I were to have a credit card issued by a liberal cause, I would definitely read the fine print and then just write a check to that cause, because that's a tax deduction in most cases.

In this case, the tax deduction goes to Coign. Whoops!

There's more fine print (pdf) to read, too!

Coign card promises to donate one-quarter of one percent of some amount at some point at least once a year.

It is purely in Coign’s discretion to determine (i) what organizations are Eligible Charities under the Program; and (ii) the amount and/or frequency with which donations will be made; provided, at least one

donation will be made by Coign to Eligible Charities per calendar year (“Donation Period”).

And buyer beware... "Coign may discontinue, change, modify, or otherwise alter the Terms without prior notice to the Cardholder."

They deny all liability! "Neither Coign nor MRV Banks is responsible or liable to any Cardholder for any aspect of the Program."

You just know they'll be selling their list of "members" (and their buying habits) to every MAGA/QANON grifter sifter on Planet Earth for the highest price. As Karoli notes, "that's the whole enchilada."