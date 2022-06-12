January 6 Hearing Ratings Were Massive So Bannon Claims They're Rigged

In the world of MAGA, everything is rigged against them. Every crime they commit is really a false claim. Every lie they tell is really an alternative truth. And no matter who it is, everybody is against them.

The prime time ratings for the January 6th insurrection hearing on Thursday were much better than expected as at least 20 million people tuned in according to Nielsen and the NY Times.

The good news and maybe the best part of these ratings was that viewers stuck around for the entirety of the program.

MSNBC and CNN did really well while Fox News did about the same ratings they always do because Fox refused to air any live coverage.

MSNBC was the most-watched cable network and the second-most-watched network overall, averaging more than 4.3 million total viewers. CNN averaged more adults 25-54 than the cable competition, 747,000.

They even ran a commercial free hour of the Tucker Carlson Reports so that viewers would not turn away during a commercial.

Fox Business carried the hearings live but roughly only "223,000 people watched the hearings."

American voters tuned in more to this hearing than they did during Trump's impeachment trials so this shows that the public was engaged and some were at least curious.

The bad news on Thursday night was for Trump and his minions.

Enter Steve Bannon, who refused to cooperate with the committee and was a signature member of the Trump team promoting the January 6th festivities.

Doing what he always does, the Christian nationalist commando claimed there was a massive conspiracy afoot, my dear Watson.

"Here's what's happening. They figured out how to doctor the ratings right now they don't want to drop the bad news...it sucked!" Bannon said.

Sure.

Antifa hacked the Nielsen ratings apparatus.

Bannon was pardoned by Trump during his last hours in office over his alleged involvement of "defrauding donors of more than a million dollars as part of a fundraising campaign purportedly aimed at supporting Trump's border wall."

Listening to Bannon whine is like John Wayne Gacy claiming he didn't know how those dead bodies ended up under his house.