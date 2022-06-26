Lindsey Graham Falsely Claims 'Pro-life' Activists Were Never Violent

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) falsely suggested on Sunday that right-wing activists were never violent in their quest to end abortion rights for women.
Lindsey Graham Falsely Claims 'Pro-life' Activists Were Never Violent
By DavidJune 26, 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) falsely suggested on Sunday that right-wing activists were never violent in their quest to end abortion rights for women.

During an appearance on Fox News, Graham whitewashed the right's history of clinic bombings, murder and violence over abortions.

"They want to make D.C. and Puerto Rico a state!" Graham said of liberals. "At the end of the day, they are -- constitutional anarchists are in charge of the Democratic Party."

"And I appreciate President Biden saying to the left, don't use violence," he continued. "What I worry about is this protest going unchecked at judges' homes is giving a green light that there are no rules anymore."

Graham said that he is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to start arresting people who protest at judges' homes.

"If we don't watch it somebody's going to get killed out here," he asserted. "Do what we did. Go to the ballot box. Try to win elections. Don't burn down the country."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue