Lindsey Graham Keeps Making Videos For Democratic Attack Ads

What the hell, Lindsey? You said abortion was a states' rights issue WEEKS ago, and that was bad enough!
By John AmatoSeptember 20, 2022

Earlier today, on Fox and Friends, Senator Lindsey Graham flip-flopped from his original view that each state should decide what they do on abortion to a Christian nationalist view that it should be a national 15-week ban.

Republican hypocrisy is more powerful than a locomotive and faster than a speeding bullet. And this does nothing but help Democrats in the midterms.

In August of this year, Graham told CNN's State of The Union that states should decide the issue of gay marriage as well as abortion.

"I think states should decide the issue of marriage and states should decide the issue of abortion," Graham. I have respect for South Carolina. South Carolina voters here I trust to define marriage and to deal with the issue of abortion. Not nine people on the court. That's my view," Graham said.

I imagine the GOP made a decision to go full-on Christian commando.

Fast forward to today on Fox News.

The co-host asked Senator Graham about how many other Republicans believe in state's rights on abortion in reference to his new federal abortion ban proposal.

"This is not a state’s rights issue. This is a human rights issue. At 15 weeks, a baby sucks his thumb, at 20 weeks, you are encouraged to sing to a child -- she's 20 weeks, folks…I don’t care what California does on most things. I care here. I am not going to sit on the sidelines in Washington, D.C., and tell the pro-life community, “Washington is closed for business,” Graham said.

As we've said many times, having the kangaroo Supreme Court overturn Roe v Wade was never going to be good enough for these anti-democratic religious zealots.

This is why you can never trust Republican lawmakers to honor any word they speak about any issue that affects minorities and women.

They will lie, lie, and lie again.

