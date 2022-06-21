LIVE: Today's Hearing With Jan. 6th Committee

Via CNN, the focus of today's hearing will be on Trump's pressuring states to overturn election results:

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol turns its attention Tuesday to the campaign to pressure state-level officials to overturn the 2020 election results.

The hearing will focus in particular on then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in Arizona and in Georgia – where Trump infamously asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes he needed to win.

Committee aides said the hearing will also demonstrate how Trump and his allies concocted a scheme to submit fake slates of electors.