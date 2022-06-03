MAGA Cretins Set Up 'Counter Programming' To January 6 Hearing

Republicans plan to fill their airwaves with election deniers and grifters
MAGA Cretins Set Up 'Counter Programming' To January 6 Hearing
I guess an empty Trump podium doesn't distract as well as it did (constantly) in 2015-16.Credit: screenshot
By John AmatoJune 3, 2022

Trump, his allies and Republican members of Congress, who helped to at least amplify if not actually overthrow the government via the insurrection at US Capitol on January 6, are now working on "counter-programming" to try to "offset" the upcoming televised Select Committee Hearings.

And with their own consumers of nothing but MAGA TV, it might work.

As usual, CPAC's Matt Schlapp (who made the baseless claim that 9000 votes in Nevada were fraudulent.) is orchestrating the propaganda push.

Schlapp is a worst-of-the-worst scumbag whose career it is to undermine US democracy in favor of Republicans.

Never forget that Matt Schlapp is a Roger Stone disciple who participated in the Brooks Brothers Riot to stop the vote recount in Florida in 2000.

Fast forward to today.
Axios is reporting:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) — to drive counter-programming, sources familiar with their planning tell Axios.

Matt Schlapp, former Trump White House political director and chairman of CPAC, has been a leader in the effort, sources say.

The RNC will join in and bash the hearing as as partisan and try not to mention the traitorous -ex too much.

In a document obtained by Vox, the RNC recommends pushing back on the select committee while taking care not to be seen as explicitly speaking on behalf of Trump.

Real America's Voice (led by Bannon) OANN, Newsmax, and every insane Christian nationalist Youtube and podcast will run with these lies incessantly. They already do it now.

It will be interesting to see how Fox News will handle these attempts to shield the public away from the important hearings, indeed, the biggest single political scandal in US history. They will be forced to cover some of the Committee's hearings.

