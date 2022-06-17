Mass. Man Plows His Car Into Trump Merchandise Store

“It’s disturbing, actually, if something like this were to happen because somebody didn’t like the store,” store owner Keith Lambert said. “They could’ve killed someone.”
By Susie MadrakJune 17, 2022

Police in Easton, Mass. are investigating after a man crashed through the front of a Donald Trump merchandise store yesterday. Via 7NewsBoston:

Surveillance video from New England For Trump on Washington Street showed the black sedan speeding through a parking lot and smashing through a window at the front of the store and driving completely into the building, narrowly missing an employee in the store. That person was not hurt, police said.

“This is crazy. How does this even happen?” said store owner Keith Lambert, who added that his first worry was whether everyone was OK.

Despite dealing with protestors on occasion, Lambert told 7NEWS he never expected something like this.

Not saying this was a laudable thing, not at all. But it's fascinating that a Trump supporter seems oblivious to the violence being a Trump supporter enables.

Lambert called for "civility" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. I don't even know what to say.

