Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Blog-o-Sphere ain’t dead, baby!
By TengrainJune 9, 2022

Above, Amanda Gorman reads her poem, The Hill We Climb. As we prepare to step into the January 6 Hearings tonight, I thought we could all use an optimism refresher and a reminder of how good we Americans can be. The poem and her delivery still gives me goosebumps.

Annie Asks You asks you to watch the January 6 Hearings tonight.

The Editorial Board wonders if white liberals will choose to liberate themselves from their current illusion of freedom?

Fair and Unbalanced guesses that maybe the world has changed.


LeftJabs guesses where the real pedophiles can be found.

Bonus Track: Writing Nerd! What I Learned About My Writing By Seeing Only The Punctuation. And you can too!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

