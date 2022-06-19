Balloon Juice: Republicans attacking Rep. Dan Crenshaw as “Eyepatch McCain” can apologize to Pete Davidson now.

BlueNC: North Carolina’s Congressional Republicans vote against health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in the water at Camp Lejeune.

Brad Delong: Professor Delong offers an overview and notes on his new book, Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century.

Stinque: The right-wing ponders a third-rate burglary versus a two-bit insurrection.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"A 'coup' engineered by Nixon enemies." (Nixon Presidential Library, description of Watergate under its first director, Hugh Hewitt, until 2007)

