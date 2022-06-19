Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
By Jon PerrJune 19, 2022

Balloon Juice: Republicans attacking Rep. Dan Crenshaw as “Eyepatch McCain” can apologize to Pete Davidson now.

BlueNC: North Carolina’s Congressional Republicans vote against health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in the water at Camp Lejeune.

Brad Delong: Professor Delong offers an overview and notes on his new book, Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century.

Stinque: The right-wing ponders a third-rate burglary versus a two-bit insurrection.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"A 'coup' engineered by Nixon enemies." (Nixon Presidential Library, description of Watergate under its first director, Hugh Hewitt, until 2007)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue