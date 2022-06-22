On this date in 1986 Tom Waits' play titled Frank's Wild Years debuted at the Briar St. Theatre in Chicago. Its soundtrack was later released and also titled Frank's Wild Years (see above).

No More Mister Nice Blog would like to report a Bad Man With a Gun.

Digby's Hullabaloo: First they came for abortion funding.

Zandar Versus The Stupid reports on the ongoing Orange Meltdown.

Attention space nerds! Once our robot friends on Mars start sending bits of Barsoom back home, this is the group that will get to study them.. And wouldn't Bits of Barsoom make an excellent garage band name?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com