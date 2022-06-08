Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, Pet Shop Boys performs Opportunities. As we are sandwiched between Tuesday's primaries and Thursday's televised Jan. 6 Committee hearings, let's look at Crypto, the next grift heading our way. We start with a layman's explanation of it, jump into NFTs, and then the bipartisan legislation proposed to help the grifters and not the rubes about to be fleeced.

Stephen Diehl presents the case against crypto. Pro tip: bookmark this post.

40 Years in the Desert dives into NFTs.

Web3 is Going Just Great notes that Senators Lummis and Gillibrand are working across the aisle to please the cryptocurrency industry!

Disaffected and it Feels So Good says we learned nothing from the gas crisis of the '70s.

Bonus Track: The True Size Of lets you compare geographic areas by dragging and dropping. More bar bets you can win!

