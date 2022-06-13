Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
By Jon PerrJune 13, 2022

Lawyers, Guns & Money: “States’ rights” will always be a smokescreen for denying yours.

Crazy Eddie’s Motie News: The story behind Loving day.

The Carpentariat: Russia’s brutal progress may force the West to do more to save Ukraine.

No More Mister Nice Blog: To understand the clear and present danger to women’s reproductive health in America, just look at the nightmare underway in Poland.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Just again, the example of the eloquence of Sen. Obama. He's [for] ‘health for the mother’. You know, that's been stretched by the pro-abortion movement in America to mean almost anything. That's the extreme pro-abortion position, quote, 'health.'" (John McCain, using air quotes during presidential debate with Barack Obama, October 15, 2008)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

