Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Just again, the example of the eloquence of Sen. Obama. He's [for] ‘health for the mother’. You know, that's been stretched by the pro-abortion movement in America to mean almost anything. That's the extreme pro-abortion position, quote, 'health.'" (John McCain, using air quotes during presidential debate with Barack Obama, October 15, 2008)

