Off the Charts: How the United States recovered from the Pandemic Recession, in charts.

Rewire News: With the GOP about to create the equivalent of a Fugitive Womb Act, California is trying to offer a sanctuary to women seeking abortions.

Angry Bear: While the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at a 35 year low and U.S. oil production still below pre-pandemic levels, American refinery utilization is at its highest since 2019.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Ohio wants schoolteachers to pack heat, not lunches.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"If it's crazy to call for putting police in and securing our schools to protect our children, then call me crazy." (NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre, December 23, 2012)

