Eschaton: Meet Rep. Kurt Schrader (Petulant Sh*t-OR).

Hackwhackers: The day in political cartoons.

Joe.My.God.: OK, Groomer, Pennsylvania edition.

Pharyngula: The unbearable whiteness of being.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?." (Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King , January 10, 2019)

