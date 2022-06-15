Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
By Jon PerrJune 15, 2022

Eschaton: Meet Rep. Kurt Schrader (Petulant Sh*t-OR).

Hackwhackers: The day in political cartoons.

Joe.My.God.: OK, Groomer, Pennsylvania edition.

Pharyngula: The unbearable whiteness of being.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?." (Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King , January 10, 2019)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Discussion

