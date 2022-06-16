Naked Capitalism: Boris Johnson’s Brexit bad faith, Northern Ireland edition.

EPI Blog: Cities across the nation are stepping up with new minimum wage laws, paid leave bills and a host of other protections for workers.

The Rectification of Names: About the Second Amendment and slaveholders.

Election Law Blog: In more and more states, the Republican election thieves of 2020 are going to e in charge of counting the votes in 2022 and beyond.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We’re eight weeks from the election, and we still don’t have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed." (Iowa GOP Lou Dobbs, January 5, 2021)

