Ocasio-Cortez: 'Lying Under Oath Is An Impeachable Offense'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts the right-wing justices who lied under oath to Congress, and tells Meet the Press host Chuck Todd there "must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and a hostile takeover of our democratic institutions." She also didn't hold back when it comes to the actions of Clarence Thomas and his traitorous, seditious wife Ginni.

After discussing what options there are for the Biden administration to try to mitigate some of the damage from the ruling overturning Roe V. Wade, Cortez blasted SCOTUS and said "the Democratic Party needs to come to terms with is that this is not just a crisis of Roe; this is a crisis of our democracy. The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority."

"We had two conservative senators in the United States Senate, Senator Manchin and Senator Collins, come out with a very explosive allegation that [...] several Supreme Court justices misled them in their -- during their confirmation hearings and in the lead-up to their confirmation," Cortez continued. "This is a crisis of legitimacy. We have a Supreme Court justice whose wife participated in January 6th and who used his seat to vote against providing documents that potentially led to evidence of such to investigators in Congress. This is a crisis of legitimacy and President Biden must address that."

Todd asked Cortez whether the House Judiciary Committee should investigate the justices for lying under oath. After Cortez responded that "there must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and a hostile takeover of our democratic institutions," Todd asked her whether she believed it's an "impeachable offense."

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: I believe so. I believe lying under oath is an impeachable offense. I believe that violating federal law in not disclosing income from political organizations, as Clarence Thomas did years ago, is also potentially an impeachable offense. I believe that not recusing from cases that one clearly has family members involved in with very deep violations of conflict of interest are also impeachable offenses. And I believe that this is something that should be very seriously considered, including by member -- senators like Joe Manchin and Susan Collins.

Good luck getting enough members of the Senate to go along with it, but it needed to be said regardless.