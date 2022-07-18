Charlie Kirk Tells Red States To Defy The Federal Government

The push for a civil war by MAGA has passed the starting line.
Charlie Kirk Tells Red States To Defy The Federal Government
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJuly 18, 2022

On Real America's Voice, the home of the insurrection, Trump sychophant Charlie Kirk told his audience to refuse to comply with the federal government.

Kirk, a Christian nationalist in good standing, hates U.S. democracy so much he's egging on the Red states to secede and rebel.

"And yes, I know this sounds controversial, but peaceful and constitutional defiance of the federal government will actually strengthen the nation," Kirk lied. "If the federal government does not faithfully execute the laws, if the federal government is starving its citizens, what do you do? Oh, you wait for the next election? No, this is an important thought exercise for the weak-kneed Republicans."

Peaceful. Sure thing. Like the insurrection at the US Capitol was peaceful.

According to who? You, f**kface?

Kirk continued to rant against U.S. democracy itself.

"Defy the federal government," Kirk urged. "Build the future we want to live in. Because they betrayed us. It's time to build something meaningful."

The future MAGA cretins want to build is one that codifies their version of the Bible, while promoting their white nationalist agenda.

Sanctifying homophobia and making hatred of The Others a pillar of their decadence.

It's not an America most people would long to live in.

And if MAGA can't steal or, win elections fairly, they will become violent traitors to do so.

