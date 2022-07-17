Doctors In Texas Told To Not Treat Some Women With Severe Pregnancy Complications

The Texas Medical Association says that hospitals in the state have reportedly refused to treat patients with severe pregnancy complications over fears of violating the state's abortion ban. When the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, you knew where this would go. Conservatives have been chomping at the bit to punish women. This isn't "pro-life." This is barbaric.

Via The Dallas Morning News:

In a letter sent Wednesday to the Texas Medical Board, the association said it received complaints that hospitals, their administrators and their lawyers may be prohibiting physicians from providing medically appropriate care to women with ectopic pregnancies and other complications. It asks the board to "swiftly act to prevent any wrongful intrusion into the practice of medicine."

The letter from the state's most prominent physicians group offers an early sign of how restrictive abortion laws have hindered medical care for pregnant Texans.

Via The Daily Beast:

The group says a hospital in Central Texas told a physician not to treat an ectopic pregnancy—which is not viable—until it ruptured. "Delayed or prevented care in this scenario creates a substantial risk for the patient's future reproductive ability and poses serious risk to the patient's immediate physical wellbeing," the association said in a letter to regulators, according to the Dallas Morning News. Two other hospitals are reportedly telling doctors that if a woman's water breaks too soon in the pregnancy they should just send her home to wait for the fetus to come out.

This is absolutely frightening. If you're a woman, I'd suggest you hightail it out of Texas and don't look back. Their hatred for women and their desire to control them drives conservatives to jeopardize our lives. This is only going to get worse. Get. The. F*ck. Out. Of. Texas.