Ex-US Attorney Lays Out How To Charge Donald Trump For Manslaughter

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump could face manslaughter charges for his delay in calling off a mob of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.

During a panel discussion on MSNBC, McQuade asserted that Trump and his associates could not rely on free speech arguments to protect them from criminal charges.

"If you can make that connection that this was a planned attack, you could supersede that seditious conspiracy indictment to add Trump or [Roger Stone] or anyone else who was involved in the planning," she explained.

"The other thing that is coming clear to me is there is a potential charge here against Donald Trump for manslaughter," McQuade said, referring to the seven deaths connected to the Jan. 6 attack.

She added: "Knowing that this crowd is armed, he has a duty as the president of the United States, as the commander-in-chief to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, to call off that mob and do everything he can to stop it. Instead, he sits idly by during those 187 minutes."

McQuade said that she anticipated evidence of manslaughter at an upcoming Jan. 6 Committee hearing.