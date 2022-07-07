Fox News Outrage: NPR Didn't Read Declaration Of Independence On July 4

Everything the Murdochs disagree with has been turned into a liberal plot to destroy America. The Murdochs are destroying America.
By John AmatoJuly 7, 2022

Fox News is forever trolling against any organization that does not blindly follow the former president and his allies into the abyss of hate.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Bill Hemmer and Ari Fleischer attacked NPR and the New York Times for making a programming change and a human error.

As if Fox News controls NPR's programming, Hemmer whined that NPR changed course on the Fourth and decided to discuss equality in America.

"Another topic here, you saw this with NPR on July 4th, they opted not to recite the Declaration of Independence, instead they wanted to talk about equality in America, wanted to talk about voting rights, etc," Hemmer whined.

(cue up video clip)

And then he seamlessly transitioned into bashing the New York Times for not publishing the the Declaration of Independence.

"In addition to that," Hemmer said, "The New York Times printed the Declaration of Independence for 99 years, this would be the 100th year they did this. Only they didn't do it."

"The New York Times apparently forgot. They blamed it on human error and went back on the 5th of July and put it back in print," Hemmer complained.

The Times didn't "forget" if human error was involved, Bill.

"It could be an oversight or grant them the benefit of the doubt in a case like this. What are you seeing here from some of these more liberal institutions?" Hemmer asked Ari Fleischer.

Ari Fleischer said their actions "fills him with sadness."

F**k you Ari.

Inequality, restricting voting rights, and the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade are all un-American, but Fox News applauds.

Fox News continually foments anger and rage at any and all competing organizations.

Everything the Murdochs disagree with has been turned into a liberal plot to destroy America, its culture and values, so elect Republicans only.

Is it any wonder why mass shootings are on the rise in the US?

