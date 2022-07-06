Gutfeld: If Media Ignores Mass Shootings They'll Decrease

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld claimed that if the media would only report on a mass shooting for one day, the non-attention would somehow drive down these attacks by 30 to 50%.

How does Gutfeld know this? Who knows. It's one of his preposterous exercises in being what sort of conservative contrarian jokester.

On The Five, Gutfeld went on a long rant about these mostly white males committing massacres wanting to "create a spectacle for attention."

The Fox News host claimed the attack in Highland Park was a copy cat event.

"Just look at people shooting for the sake of shooting, it's always influenced by the previous attack," Gutfeld said.

He continued, "So, if you thought you could decrease these attacks by 30%, 40%, 50%, why wouldn't you do it?"

Wait! Is the Fox News host suggesting banning high powered assault weapons and their magazines. Implementing red flag laws?

Nope.

"The media could do that," Gutfeld continued. "We could just report the facts. Be one and done and leave instead of giving just nonstop coverage."

(As usual Hunter Biden's name was then inserted into the conversation)

Gutfeld claimed media can decide to not to cover something, you know, like Hunter Biden's laptop.

"If we the press can decrease these shooting by 30%, why don't we?" he wondered.

So, it's not the weapons, video games, television, movies or mental illness.

It's the media's fault there are so many mass murders happening today.

Let's tell that to the toddler who lost both of his parents on the 4th of July to a soulless man who fetished guns.