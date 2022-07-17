Here's What Passes For A GOP 'Moderate' On Abortion

I think both Republicans and the media are underestimating just how pissed off women are in the United States about the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and apparently this is someone who is allowed to pass themselves off as a "moderate" within their ranks these days by our corporate media.

AZ Gov. Doug Ducey made an appearance on CNN's State of the Union this Saturday, and was asked by host Dana Bash whether he supported his Attorney General trying to reinstate a a 1901 law from before Arizona was a state, which bans all abortion except to save the life of a mother, and whether he supported abortion being banned in his state.

"Well, listen, Dana, I know you know that I'm proudly pro-life. Arizona is considered the number one most pro-life state in the nation. I was supportive of the Supreme Court's actions. I believe that Roe vs. Wade was wrongly decided. and now it comes back to the states," Ducey replied.

"The law that I signed was the 15-week abortion law. and the legal authority inside the state in terms of opinions is our Attorney General. This will be left to the courts to decide, but ultimately it should come back to the ledge legislatures and the people to make the decision," he continued.

So in other words, yes, he's going to support whatever extremist position his AG wants to pursue, which he basically reaffirmed when Bash pressed him further.

"So, do you support a total ban or do you not? What do you personally believe as governor?" Bash asked.

"What I ran on in 2014 is that I am pro-life with exceptions for life of the mother, rape and incest. that's what I remain," Ducey insisted.

They're all "pro-life" before you're born, but not so much after the fact.

Ducey was rightfully dismantled on Twitter for his callous response.

"it should come back to...the people who make these decisions."



That would be the woman & her doctor - NOT state legislatures/governors or state AGs, who are hunting down U.S. women.



And hypocrite to say he's "pro-life" but "pro-gun."#RoeVWade #ReproductiveRights #CNNsotu — Donna Young 📰 🗞️ (@DonnaYoungDC) July 17, 2022

it says something that this is where a moderate position on abortion in America has decidedly devolved. — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) July 17, 2022

I have a question. Who decides upon these exceptions? I discovered yesterday there are "pro-life ob-gyns" who think children can carry babies to term, no biggie. In other words, will monsters decide or will humans decide? — wizard prang (@wzrdprang) July 17, 2022

@DougDucey the women of America don’t want men telling us what to do with our bodies and our health decisions.



Watch us in November — LOCK TRUMP UP 2022 (@AlcidesOneil) July 17, 2022