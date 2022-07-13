Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Clash performs Bankrobber. File this hard truth under life lessons: Testimony Under Oath is the direct opposite of as heard on Fox News. Just sayin'. Today we look at some hard truths we learned from the Jan 6 Committee Hearings.

Digby's Hullabaloo says that the hearing confirmed what she reported previously: that meeting was unhinged!

The Carpentariat declares that an imminent indictment of Trump is absolutely essential.

Lawyers, Guns & Money summarized important points from the hearing.

Hopes & Fears says they ALL knew.

Bonus Track: One Foot Tsunami covers the astonishing images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

