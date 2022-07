Alicublog: I should be so "cancelled"

The Debate Link: The most American of July 4ths.

Emptywheel: A republic, if you can keep it.

The Editorial Board: Four visions of democracy.

Dispatches from a Collapsing State: The Supreme Court's undermining of the EPA's ability to fight climate change.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.