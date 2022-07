Perrspectives: Mitt Romney is in denial.

Press Watch: Who will speak for the people?

Teri Kanefield: Roe v. Wade, people who blame the Democrats, and more.

Rewire News Group: What it was like at an Alabama abortion clinic the day Roe died.

Jen Sorensen: Delivering the goods.

