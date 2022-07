The Mahablog: Republicans try to be relevant.

Blue Heron Blast: The final nail.

Reading the Pictures: The Pence Jan. 6 photos and the hero narrative (video).

Pharyngula: Who woulda thought Popeye was so precious to Republicans?

Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality: DeLong's elevator pitches and potential op-eds for his new economic history book, Slouching Toward Utopia.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.