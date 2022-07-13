Trump Found Rogues, Fools, And Conspiracy Theorists He Needed

Morning Joe was talking about the freak show that was an Oval Office meeting with Trump to plan to overthrow the election.

"I mean, just facts and evidence all lining up that this was a fair election. It's overwhelming. And what's shocking is that the idiots that run these conspiracy websites, basically, those were the type of people that Donald Trump surrounded himself with," Joe Scarborough said.

"And make no mistake. We talk about forum shopping for judges as lawyers, you're trying to find the right judge so you're forum shopping. Here, Donald Trump was forum shopping to get the right idiots, wackos, lunatics, insurrectionists in front of him in the White House. And it was hard, it was hard to find people as freaking crazy as Sidney Powell. It was hard to find somebody as debased morally as Rudy Giuliani. it was hard finding these crackpots that were so desperate to be around a president, that they were willing to overthrow the United States government. But Donald Trump found them."

"And that's because, Joe, reality had settled over the White House, the people who understood, whether it was Pat Cipollone or attorney general Barr, all the people we've heard from during these hearings, okay, we knew now, the jig is up. It's over. There's no evidence. It's time to move on," Willie Geist said.

"So in come the Qanon conspiracy theorists, here comes Sidney Powell, and as Pat Cipollone called him, 'the Overstock person.' Think about the compilation of rogues and fools and conspiracy theorists who got to sit at the Resolute Desk and talk to the president about seizing voting machines. it's outrageous and a lot is criminal, as we're going to find out."