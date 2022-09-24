Did Tucker Carlson Just Reveal His Disgust With Trump?

Thursday night, Carlson played a clip of Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.) suggesting that the U.S. needs to escalate its aggression against Russia. That prompted a Carlson rant against “anybody who had a hand in” the last five wars. They “diminished American power, killed Americans, made us poorer, hurt the United States long-term in very real ways.," Carlson said.

OK, fine. But Carlson continued by saying, “Anyone who participated in any of that should probably bow out of the conversation about the latest war, for the same reason that you wouldn't, say, take financial advice from someone who has gone bankrupt or go to marriage counseling with someone who has been divorced three times because they've demonstrably failed in their area of so-called expertise and that would include virtually everyone you hear talking about this stuff."

Sound like anyone we know? Although Trump has “only” been divorced two times, he’s on his third marriage. But he has declared bankruptcy six times.

I’ve long suspected Carlson is not a Trump fan but just makes sure to look like one. This was somewhat validated last month when New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters said that Carlson had claimed he was voting for Kanye West in 2020, not Trump.

But while Carlson hints that nobody should take financial or marital advice from Trump, he never has the guts to come out and tell viewers that Fox’s Dear Leader is a fraud. No, that might endanger Carlson’s MAGA image, MAGA status and MAGA earnings.