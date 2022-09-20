Judge Asks Trump For Info On Declassified Docs, Lawyers Resist

Trump's attorneys pushed back against Judge Raymond Dearie's apparent proposal that they submit “specific information regarding declassification” to him in the course of his review.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 20, 2022

Imagine being Trump's attorneys and having to clean up after all his conflicting claims -- like the one about declassified documents. Via NBC News:

Donald Trump’s attorneys said in a filing Monday night that they don’t want to disclose to a court-appointed special master which Mar-a-Lago documents they assert the former president may or may not have declassified.

In a four-page letter to the special master, Trump's attorneys pushed back against Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie's apparent proposal that they submit “specific information regarding declassification” to him in the course of his review.

Dearie issued an order Friday summoning both parties to the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, for a preliminary conference Tuesday.

His lawyers told the court don't want to disclose which if any documents he declassified because it would affect their “defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment.” Sounds like they're expecting an indictment!

