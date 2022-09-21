Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, 'Til Tuesday performs Voices Carry. Don't you wonder how TFG —that braying liar— keeps all of his stool pigeons from singing? Yeah, me too.

Wonkette notes that Hair Füror's lawyers are scrambling to not be included in the coming sh*tstorm.

HullaBaloo proposes the whole document strategy is to buy time until Gym Jordan can rescue him. Words never spoken before, methinks.

News Corpse focuses on the shoes. It's a good housekeeping thing?

Hopes & Fears makes an educated guess on who was the White House snitch.

Bonus Track: Everyday Drinking has thoughts about coffee tasting notes.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).