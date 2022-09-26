Mollie Hemingway Stokes Nuclear War Fears To Defend Trump

On Fox News' Media Buzz, Fox News contributor and The Federalist writer Mollie Hemingway was aghast that other media outlets would cover Letitia James' lawsuit against Trump, when there is an impending nuclear war with Russia brewing.

I kid you not.

Of all the many ways Republicans continually try and downplay and dismiss all of Trump's many crimes, this one takes the cake.

Howard Kurtz opened up his program by bashing MSNBC and other outlets [unlike their own] for intensely scrutinizing the New York AG's lawsuit against Trump.

Hemingway was first up and was so glad that Kurtz played snippets of MSNBC's coverage of the James presser.

"First off, I just want to say I'm so glad you showed what happened in the coverage this week," she said. "Where we have a looming problem, globally of a potential nuclear war breaking out, and even that wasn't enough to keep the media from moving quickly to this very politicized lawsuit from a very politicized person -- did promise that she would go after Trump..." Hemingway said.

Yes, Putin threatened to use nukes if Russia's territorial integrity was threatened. Is anyone invading Russia? Of course not.

Not that it matters to Mollie, but two days later, after Putin made those remarks, as reported by Reuters, "the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow was not threatening anybody with nuclear weapons, and that open confrontation with the United States and NATO was not in Russia's interests, state news agencies reported."

Back to Hemingway: the media and the country can do more than one thing at a time. Only Trump apologists seem to be running scared of Putin's words, but we know they probably don't believe the Russian leader either.

Using the possibility of an unrealistic nuclear war is absurd and laughable but shows the desperation that MAGA creatures have.

MAGA cultists must find new and bizarre ways to apologize for Trump, and this one was a doozie.

A case of Trump water is on the way to Mollie's house. She's so good at carrying it.