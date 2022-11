Bark Bark Woof Woof: November 22, 1963.

Stumbling and Mumbling: In praise of conventional thinking.

News Corpse: Kevin McCarthy will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene tells him to do.

Obsidian Wings: A montage of post-election public comments for the Maricopa County, Arizona, Board of Supervisors.

The Incidental Economist: Analyzing LGBTQ+ health outcomes from health care discrimination.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.