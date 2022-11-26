Right-Wingers Increasingly Using Guns To Intimidate And Push Agenda

Gun-toting right-wingers are not promoting self-defense or the Second Amendment when they show up at gatherings, they are about shutting down political opponents with threats of violence.
By NewsHound EllenNovember 26, 2022

The New York Times did a deep dive into the data of more than 700 armed demonstrations and found that at more than three quarters, the open carriers represented right-wing views. Violence broke out at more than 100 of them.

It’s getting worse, too. The frequency of armed civilians at demonstrations or governmental functions “exploded in 2020,” The Times found. “Today, in some parts of the country with permissive gun laws, it is not unusual to see people with handguns or military-style rifles at all types of protests.”

Sadly, the tactics are working. Disability rights advocates were afraid to demonstrate in support of mask mandates, according to a public policy professor quoted in the article. The Times also highlights the case of an Idaho library where armed conservatives showed up at public meetings to fight against books that were mostly not in the library or in the children’s section. The library director subsequently resigned.

Even more disturbing, so-called mainstream Republicans are endorsing the tactic. More from The Times:

At a Second Amendment rally in June 2021 outside the statehouse in Harrisburg, Pa., where some people were armed, Republican speakers repeatedly connected the right to carry a gun to other social and cultural issues. Representative Scott Perry voiced a frequent conservative complaint about censorship, saying the First Amendment was “under assault.”

“And you know very well what protects the First,” he said. “Which is what we’re doing here today.”

Stephanie Borowicz, a state legislator, was more blunt, boasting to the crowd that “tyrannical governors” had been forced to ease coronavirus restrictions because “as long as we’re an armed population, the government fears us.”

Pennsylvania, like some other states with permissive open-carry laws, is home to right-wing militias that sometimes appear in public with firearms. They are often welcomed, or at least accepted, by Republican politicians.

Just like with America’s disgraceful epidemic of mass shootings, stricter gun laws would likely relieve some political tensions, too. More than half the armed protests occurred in states with lenient open-carry laws, The Times said. Sam Jones, of the non-partisan Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project told The Times that armed groups “might say they have no intention of intimidating anyone and are only participating in demonstrations to keep the peace,” but the evidence shows otherwise.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue