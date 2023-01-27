'CANCEL CNN': Trump Has Amazing Meltdown Over DirecTV Dumping Newsmax

Calm down there, big guy.
'CANCEL CNN': Trump Has Amazing Meltdown Over DirecTV Dumping Newsmax
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJanuary 27, 2023

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, claim that DirecTV is censoring conservative media by dumping Newsmax. However, DirecTV announced on Thursday that it has added another conservative network to its roster, which throws right-wing claims of persecution out the window.

That didn't stop the one-term President from lashing out at DirecTV on his Truth Social platform.

"I think that AT&T, which is heavily over $leveraged, and it's DIRECTV, should CANCEL CNN & MSDNC (MSNBC) in that their Ratings are so pathetically bad that it must be an embarrassment to be associated with them," he wrote. PUT NEWSMAX & OAN BACK ON — THE REPUBLICAN PARTY DEMANDS IT!!!"

"CANCEL CNN & MSDNC (MSNBC). FAKE NEWS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO "STINK UP" OUR AIRWAVES! DIRECTV, WHICH IS DOING REALLY BADLY, & AT&T, WHICH IS DOING EVEN WORSE, SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES FOR DROPPING NEWSMAX AND OAN," he insisted. "WE SHOULD DROP THEM!!!"

Welp, DirecTV, you've lost Trump's business.

"If DirecTV has really cut Newsmax, which is doing well in the ratings, I'm cutting DirecTV—I don't want them anymore, and that includes parent company AT&T," he added.

Who. Cares.

As Susie noted, "They blame pressure from the Democrats, but the real reason is, right-wing channels don't make money." And that's the case with Newsmax and OAN. It's not a serious network. In 2021, Greg Kelly used his airtime to allege that Biden's "dog needs a bath." Hard-hitting stuff there, huh?

Discussion

