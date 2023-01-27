Kemp To Call Out Guard As Atlanta 'Cop City' Protests Turn Violent

I wrote yesterday about the killing of an environmental activist who was protesting to stop the razing of an Atlanta forest for the building of "Cop City". Today, matters have escalated considerably -- Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. Via Rolling Stone:

Gov. Brian Kemp issued the declaration Thursday, which calls for the arrival of 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard to “subdue riot and unlawful assembly” through Feb. 9, after activists threw rocks and set off fireworks at the Atlanta Police Foundation this week.

During the protests, at least three businesses were damaged by rocks and bricks, two police cars were set on fire, and several protestors were arrested, according to local reports.

The civil unrest was prompted by the death of Manuel Teran, 26, who was helping lead protests against the planned creation of a police training complex dubbed “Cop City” in a 300-acre forest of the city. Several sources confirmed Teran’s identity to Rolling Stone, noting that Teran went by the name “Tortuguita,” or Little Turtle, a nod to their Venezuelan and Black heritage.