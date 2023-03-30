Trump: A Black Columnist Is Picking On Me 'Because I'm WHITE'

Perpetual victim Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social about a column Charles Blow wrote a week ago. It's a well-written piece, saying that Trump supporters will be angry if the one-term President is indicted. "Let them," he wrote.

"There's no world in which Trump's supporters will accept it if he's punished," Blow wrote. "Trying to find a point of consensus with them when it comes to Trump is a fool's errand. They will get mad. Let them."

"Republicans will accuse prosecutors of partisanship and overreach," he continued. "Let them. Trump will scream like a baby. Let him."

And here is Trump screaming like a baby, calling a Black columnist a "racist" because "I'm white."

"Racist Columnist Charles Blowhard of the Failing New York Times, a sick degenerate who doesn't like our Country or the values that made it great, prior to its massive FAILURE over the last two years, writes that I should be prosecuted by Radical Left, Soros Backed Lunatics, even without evidence, because I'm WHITE," Lumpy wrote. "What has our Country come to? With Blowhard's racist words and innuendo, dumb as he is, bad things happen, and we are now a Nation in Decline being stupidly led into Workd War lll."

Yes, he wrote "Workd."

Back to Charles Blow:

"Moving forward, unapologetically and righteously, with the prosecution of Trump is another test that our country faces and another chance our country has to make the right — or wrong — choice," he said." History is always watching and always recording."

"Trump will not be remembered well," he added. "He will, I believe, be a marker of one of the times the country came closest to losing itself. The question remaining to be answered is how the rest of us will be remembered."

Charles Blow is one of my favorite columnists. Trump is calling him a racist to rile up his lint-licking base. There is always a reason behind what the former President does, like having a rally in Waco, Texas, around the 30th anniversary of the siege of David Koresh's Branch Davidians, a religious cult.

Regarding racists, Trump and his company were sued for racial discrimination at Trump housing developments in New York in 1973. It's always projection with the disgraced former President.

Trump posted again on his failing platform to flatter himself.

"The Economy and Inflation are a disaster for our Country," he said. 'As President, it and everything else will be fixed so fast that “your head will spin.”'

Dude, you can't even spell World.

Update on World-gate: After about 45 minutes, Lumpy fixed his typo. Very good! He finally learned how to spell a word.