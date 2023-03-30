Tucker Carlson Puts A Bullseye On Trans Community

Tucker Carlson continued his effort to demonize and endanger members of the trans community, this time with the help of the sorry excuse for a member of Congress Matt Gaetz. During a hearing this Wednesday of the House Armed Services Committee, Gaetz went after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley over "Drag Queen Storytime" being held at military bases.

As Military.com reported, "Milley told Military.com after the hearing that the general was expressing opposition to the use of taxpayer funding for non-military activities on military bases," and that the events are "often sponsored by private groups."

I've read some conflicting reports on whether the events are funded by private groups or by the military, but I'm fairly sure that doesn't really matter to either Gaetz, or Carlson. The reason they're harping on this is twofold. One, to spread hatred towards the trans community, which Carlson has done before. The other is just to distract from anything else the liars on Fox propaganda network don't want to talk about. Take your pick. The choices are too long to go through here.

Here's more from the Military.com article on the hearing.