Chuck Todd: 'It May Be Too Late' To Stop Trump From Dooming GOP

NBC host Chuck Todd argued that Republican voters may not realize Donald Trump can't win the presidency until it's "too late."

While speaking to NBC host Willie Geist on Sunday, Todd was asked if anything could change Trump's lead in the Republican primaries.

"You know, one of the things we're trying to focus people's attention to is what this calendar is starting to look like in the first six months of 2024," Todd explained. "In fact, the day of the Iowa caucuses, a civil trial involving Donald Trump begins,"

"I think that all of a sudden Republicans are going to ask themselves what are we doing," he continued. "But I don't think it's going to happen before it starts to play itself out."

Todd said he was astonished by the number of people who have not realized the seriousness of Trump's legal problems.

"I think that when it becomes clear that that the public's uncomfortable with this, it may be too late, and he may already have the nomination," the NBC host concluded.