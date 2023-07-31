Mar-A-Lago Property Manager Scheduled For Arraignment Today

And the latest employee who did Trump's bidding is supposed to be arraigned today, as reported on Morning Joe.

"Today, a newly introduced third defendant, the property manager at the former president's Florida home, is scheduled to be arraigned in Miami federal court. Carlos de Oliveira was named in a superseding indictment last week and charged in four counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to the FBI," Jonathan Lemire said.

"According to prosecutors, Trump directed both De Oliveira and his valet, Walt Nauta, to destroy security camera footage last year from the room monitoring where boxes of classified documents were being stored at Mar-A-Lago. That alleged order came just days after the FBI issued a subpoena for that same footage. It's unclear, though, if De Oliveira's arraignment will go on as planned today. because as of last night, we're told he still did not have a Florida-based lawyer. Maybe the same stall tactic that Nauta used earlier in the case."

Lemire asked correspondent Ken Delanian "what we might see, if anything, today."

"Well, it all depends on whether he can find local counsel. For somebody like Carlos de oliveira, that's a big deal," Delanian said.

"He has to find a competent lawyer in florida on very short notice. Assuming he didn't know he was about to be named in an indictment, he needs someone to represent him. One thing is clear, these new charges add a really important, new dimension to the obstruction of justice angle to this classified documents case.

"And it really separates what happened here with the situation with President Biden and former vice president Mike Pence, who both had classified documents found in their residence. What was laid out on Friday in the superseding indictment was a scheme, something out of a mob movie, where Donald Trump allegedly instructed lower level employees to delete footage. it's very clear to regular Americans what that's about, and it undercuts what had been Mr. Trump's defense in the classified documents case.

"if the documents were declassified, if he had a right to them, which is what he had been saying, why would he need to destroy evidence, surveillance footage showing the boxes of classified documents being moved? This is a very important development in the case. It remains to be seen whether this third defendent is arraigned, but at some point, he will be."