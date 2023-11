Michelle Wolf, this week's host for The Daily Show, does a woman on the street thing to determine if white women are getting a bad rap. They look at the most white woman thing they've done to releasing their inner Karen. They even talked about whether men can be Karens which is absolutely ridiculous. Men cannot be Karens. We are Chads! Or is it Kens? Maybe Donnys? Whatever. All I know for sure is that if you want to play it safe, learn how to dance.

