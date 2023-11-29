Trump Issues Threat To Dems And Biden Over Investigation: 'Be Careful'

Former President Donald Trump appeared to issue a threat against Democrats, including Joe Biden, over his ongoing criminal prosecutions, which he is blaming on "weaponization" of the Justice Department. And, of course, Trump said that without offering any evidence to back up his claims. He repeats his allegations ad nauseam, and his supporters eat it up.

"I'm 12 Points up on Crooked Joe Biden - But he's got the Justice Department and others suing me wherever and whenever possible - WEAPONIZATION, it's called, and maybe that can make a difference," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This has never been done on this scale before, not in our Country, but it opens up a very big and dangerous Pandora's Box."

"Joe Biden should stop his Election Interfering Thugs before it is too late for him and the rest of the Country," he continued. "As the leader of the Opposition Party, I should not be forced to campaign from inside a courthouse, which is very doable, but not very Democratic or convenient."

"This is where they want me to spend my time and money, but is not the way our system is supposed to work," he added. "If they filed these cases years ago, which they could have, this would not be a problem. But they want it to be a problem because they are BAD! Voters have, and will, reject it. To ALL Democrats, be careful what you wish for. God Bless America!"

It's Trump who sounds like a 'thug.' And Trump is the one who weaponized the departments. And when Trump's presidency was scrutinized, he called it "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT."

This was in 2019:

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

So, it wouldn't matter when his crimes were looked into. Trump has never been held accountable for his actions, so why start now? Trump was protected by the Presidency for four long years, and he doesn't want to give that up. He's running to get the keys back to the White House to stay out of prison. And Trump is not up over Biden by 12 points in the polls.