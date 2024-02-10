Biden-Harris Campaign Hits Trump For Lie-Filled Unhinged Rally

Most of the media may not be paying attention to just how crazy Trump sounds at these rallies he's been holding, but the Biden-Harris campaign has definitely been paying attention.

Following the hit job on Joe Biden where almost all of our both-siderist corporate media latched onto the ageist report from Trump flack special counsel Robert Hur, the campaign decided to hit back at Dementia Donny on Xitter with some fact-checking and some highlights, or low-lights if you will, from his remarks at an NRA rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania this Friday.

They highlighted the clip above, where Trump was bragging about appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe, and they also hit Trump for the number of lies he told:

A list of lies Trump told tonight



in addition to slurring his words, confusing what time and day it is, and pledging to repeal every gun safety law pic.twitter.com/1cZKcn0xXw — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Here's more from their team, which I hope show up in campaign ads later if our lazy media won't bother to let people know that one of the candidates that wants to be president is and sounds nuts, and has more than just a few cognitive issues of his own.

A confused Trump claims he “got 100 percent” of the vote in the Virgin Islands yesterday, which is off by about 26 percent pic.twitter.com/ZeLURGhV2o — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 9, 2024

A doddering Trump gets distracted during his NRA speech, reminisces about when he was a reality TV host pic.twitter.com/zTjGW9I5pK — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 9, 2024

Trump brags about how much he is owned by the NRA pic.twitter.com/lv2MKXGUeR — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 9, 2024

Trump, who said Americans need to “get over” school shootings, now tells the NRA he will “knock out” every single gun safety law if elected pic.twitter.com/vovyayaFke — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Trump, slurring: Rich people are given 7,000 dollar subsies pic.twitter.com/c99d0Og8EO — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Trump gets distracted with bizarre story: I know all about the marbles. I can tell you every marble. How they could have done it years ago without the tractors pic.twitter.com/ObCOq87hJM — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

A confused Trump appears to brag how much he did for China as president: No other president got ten cents for China pic.twitter.com/Z2B3VvuaHG — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Trump calls for mass detention camps and rounding up millions of Latinos pic.twitter.com/I6Odws74v8 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Trump says it’s “ridiculous” that Democrats support a bipartisan bill to secure the border, which he is now sabotaging pic.twitter.com/c0zG6x6kiJ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Trump: If I wasn’t here I’d be having a nice Saturday afternoon



(It is Friday night) pic.twitter.com/P5rQ44hL6z — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Trump claims Pennsylvania will stop existing if he loses in November pic.twitter.com/8uHjnrGObv — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

Trump brags that he sabotaged the bipartisan deal to secure the border: I killed it pic.twitter.com/W17anH8NpZ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

I'm not hopeful the media will start reporting on what goes on at these rallies and just how insane they are, but in case they finally decide to start doing their jobs, Ben Meiselas had a nice summation here of that normally happens that should horrify most sane people: