Biden-Harris Campaign Hits Trump For Lie-Filled Unhinged Rally

Most of the media may not be paying attention to just how crazy Trump sounds at these rallies he's been holding, but the Biden-Harris campaign has definitely been paying attention.
By HeatherFebruary 10, 2024

Most of the media may not be paying attention to just how crazy Trump sounds at these rallies he's been holding, but the Biden-Harris campaign has definitely been paying attention.

Following the hit job on Joe Biden where almost all of our both-siderist corporate media latched onto the ageist report from Trump flack special counsel Robert Hur, the campaign decided to hit back at Dementia Donny on Xitter with some fact-checking and some highlights, or low-lights if you will, from his remarks at an NRA rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania this Friday.

They highlighted the clip above, where Trump was bragging about appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe, and they also hit Trump for the number of lies he told:

gf8sg0gwqaagpia

gf8q4hfweaa2dqy

Here's more from their team, which I hope show up in campaign ads later if our lazy media won't bother to let people know that one of the candidates that wants to be president is and sounds nuts, and has more than just a few cognitive issues of his own.

I'm not hopeful the media will start reporting on what goes on at these rallies and just how insane they are, but in case they finally decide to start doing their jobs, Ben Meiselas had a nice summation here of that normally happens that should horrify most sane people:

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon